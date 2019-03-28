Alameda County health officials are urging people who were at a Livermore restaurant Saturday night and are more at risk of contracting measles to get in touch with their doctor no later than Friday.

The officials said Thursday that people who were at Sauced BBQ & Spirits at 2300 First St., No. 120, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday may have been exposed to the illness.

Anyone at the restaurant at that time who is not immune to measles may contract the disease, according to health officials.

People who are urged to get in touch with a doctor immediately are those who are unvaccinated or who have weaker immune systems.

Health officials said some people can get a more serious form of measles and need preventative treatment within six days of being exposed.

Those people are children 12 months old and younger, people who cannot receive the measles vaccine because of a weakened immune system, because for example they had an organ transplant or chemotherapy, and pregnant woman.

Those groups, as well as health care workers who were at the restaurant between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. are asked to get in touch with a health care provider and call the Alameda County Health Department at (510) 267-3250 right away and no later than Friday.