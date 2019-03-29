FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A Solano County Superior Court jury convicted a defendant Thursday of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter between 2010 and 2015, the Solano County District Attorney’s Office said.

Fairfield resident Cliff Collins Jr., 47, faces 114 years to life in prison when he is sentenced May 13 for the 14 counts of sexual assault.

The victim, who testified during three days of the trial, was between 12 and 17 years old when the assaults happened.

Collins molested the girl after her mother went to work but the assaults escalated to forced rape and copulation, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The girl’s mother learned about the sexual assaults when she overheard a telephone conversation between her daughter and her daughter’s best friend in 2016, the District Attorney’s Office said. The mother notified police and Collins was arrested in 2016.

Collins was convicted of 14 of the 15 sexual assault charges.