SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Health officials in the South Bay are alerting the public of another case of measles in the county, the third such alert this month.
Santa Clara County’s Public Health Department confirmed a case of measles in a county resident who recently returned from traveling internationally.

This newest is not related to the two previous cases announced on March 26 and March 6, 2019, or to any other current case in California.

The Public Health Department is contacting all individuals who might have come in contact with this individual while they were contagious, and the risk to the public from this new case is very low.

Health officials say that after exposure, it can take 7-14 days before people can develop symptoms of measles infection.

Within that seven-day window, if someone was exposed but not vaccinated, doctors can administer immunoglobulin and prevent the virus from igniting.

Anyone planning international travel should make sure they are up to date on all vaccinations before traveling.

