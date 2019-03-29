SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Santa Clara County is hosting a teacher recruitment fair in San Jose on Saturday to connect prospective teachers with representatives from South Bay school districts.

Recruiters will answer questions about district programs and openings, clarify credential requirements and may offer on-site interviews.

The fair is designed for fully credentialed teachers, according to the county. Applicants are asked to bring resumes, introduction letters and other relevant materials.

Santa Clara County schools have faced ongoing teacher shortages in recent years due to high costs of living and difficulty housing teachers, similar to other districts in the Bay Area.

The county is pushing for more participation in the recruitment fair, and touted innovation, cultural diversity and natural beauty as reasons to teach in Santa Clara County.

Interested applicants who have not pre-registered can attend the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Clara County Office of Education at 1290 Ridder Park Drive in San Jose.

