SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A pair of Oakland teenagers, allegedly armed with a shotgun, have been arrested in a series of terrifying San Francisco robberies where pedestrians were ambushed as they walked down the street.

San Francisco police said the juveniles staged three ambushes in the Sunset and Forest Knolls neighborhoods on March 8th. According to investigators, the two Oakland 17-year-olds were in a white Ford Explorer and cruised the neighborhoods looking for victims.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. a male victim was walking on the sidewalk near the area 8th Ave. and Noriega St. when a male subject jumped out of a vehicle, produced a shotgun and demanded the victim’s property.

The man gave the suspect his phone and wallet.

A few minutes later another victim was walking in the area of 9th Ave. and Lawton St. when a male suspect jumped out of a vehicle produced a shotgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim gave the suspect his phone and dayplanner.

At approximately 7:11 a.m. a female victim was walking on the 400 block of Warren Drive when a male subject jumped out of a vehicle, produced a shotgun and demanded her property. The victim said that she didn’t have anything for the suspect. The suspect got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Investigators said as the vehicle sped away, the female victim was able to take a picture of it.

In all three incidents, the victims described the suspects as young Latin males driving a white sport utility vehicle.

On March 12th, the vehicle used in the commission of the robberies, a white Ford Explorer was located in Pittsburg. Investigators located stolen property from

one of the incidents inside the vehicle.

The vehicle led investigators to two 17 year-old male suspects from Oakland. San Francisco Police investigators served search warrants on both of the juvenile

suspect’s homes on March 26th. While serving the search warrant investigators located several firearms including a shotgun.

The two juveniles have been booked into the San Francisco County Juvenile Justice Center on several counts of robbery, attempted robbery, assault with a firearm, felony firearm enhancement.

Police urged anyone with information about these incidents to contact the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message. You may remain anonymous.