



VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Investigators released the police officer body-cam videos Friday of the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old rapper inside a vehicle parked in the drive-thru window lane of a Vallejo Taco Bell.

Vallejo police said an employee called 911 at 10:36 p.m. on Feb. 9th to report a man slumped over the driver’s seat of a silver Mercedes parked in the drive thru.

The videos show patrol officers surrounding the Mercedes, calling for the driver — Williebo McCoy of Vallejo — to put his hands up. McCoy was slumped over in the driver’s seat. As the officers approached the vehicle they noticed McCoy was unresponsive and had a handgun on his lap.

The officers found that the vehicle was locked and that the Mercedes’ transmission was in drive. Police said the officers made efforts to stop any forward progress by the Mercedes as they assessed the situation and asked for additional resources. But McCoy suddenly began to move.

Police said the officers told the driver to keep his hands visible, but he allegedly reached for the handgun on his lap. In fear for their own safety, the officers opened fire.

McCoy was given medical assistance, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said six officers fired multiple rounds. All shots were fired in approximately four seconds. The involved officers were placed on administrative leave at the time, but have been deemed able to return to their regular duties.

The officers involved have been identified as:

Officer Ryan McMahon, 18-months on the job

Officer Colin Eaton, 18-months on the job

Officer Bryan Glick, 4-years 6-months on the job

Officer Jordon Patzer, 7-months on the job

Officer Anthony Romero-Cano, 7-months on the job

Officer Mark Thompson, 12-years 4 months on the job

The incident remains under investigation.