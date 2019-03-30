OAKLAND (KPIX) – The family of a 4-year-old boy trying to recover from a gunshot wound to his head is making an emotional plea to Governor Gavin Newsom.

The family says the next couple of days are going to be critical for Navaun Jackson. Doctors are expected to wing him off a medication to give the family a better idea of the boy’s chances of survival. When that happens, the family hopes both the mother and the father will be by the boy’s side.

“He’s strong, he’s going to get through it. As long as he alive and breathing he’s going to get through it,” says Brijjanna Price, Navaun’s mother.

Lots of prayers and support are giving Price high hopes of a full recovery for her little boy.

Police said it was on Wednesday, when Navaun accidentally shot himself in the head at a home in east Oakland. He and his mother were visiting her boyfriend at the time.

Everyday since then, Navaun has had his mother by his side, but not his dad.

“He needs to see his son, he’s supposed to be here at this tragic time. Any father would want to be at his bedside,” says Price.

The father, Nathan Jackson is currently locked up in the Salinas Valley State Prison. Prison officials say Jackson is serving a 9 year sentence for assault with a firearm as a second striker. The family says whatever the cost, the father should be at Children’s Hospital with his son.

Ramon Price, Navaun’s grandfather has even offered to pay the costs associated with Jackson’s temporary release.

“Even if they have to bring him escorted by guards and we have to pay for it and if I have to pitch in I’m willing to do,” Price added. “Because if this is the end and my grandson do end up leaving here, I don’t want his father having the regret of not being able to see him and say goodbye.”

Nathan Jackson’s family has made a plea to Governor Gavin Newsom to grant a temporary release so he can visit his son in the hospital.

Meanwhile Brijjanna Price’s boyfriend Terrence Wilson is in jail charged with child abuse, possession of a firearm by a felon and a first degree count of criminal firearm storage.

Brijjanna Price admits, “There are a lot of mistakes that happened but all I can do is move forward all I can do is stay strong for my son and pray that he gets better.”