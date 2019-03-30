



PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — The wife of a beloved Pittsburg school principal Paul Shatswell has been charged with murder after he was fatally shot in the head during a domestic dispute, prosecutors said.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said 39-year-old Maria Vides was charged Friday in the death of her husband, who succumbed to his wounds last Sunday.

Shatswell was the principal of the Pittsburg Unified School District’s adult education program.

Vides, who allegedly shot her husband in head with handgun on March 16th during a domestic dispute, had been accused of attempted murder with special enhancements for causing brain injury and using a firearm, according to Contra Costa County prosecutors.

Those charges have now been upgraded to murder. She was being held on $2,070,000 bail.

Shatwell was the father of eight children ranging in age from 5 to 29, according to the school district. He previously served as a reserve deputy sheriff for Contra Costa County, along with roles in finance, counseling and educational administration.

“Along with being our adult education principal, Paul was born and raised in Pittsburg, and his children attended, and attend, our schools,” School district Superintendent Janet Schulze said in a social media post.

“His impact is wide across our Pittsburg community. Along with the shock and grief, there will be many memories of his love of music, friends, family, Pittsburg, and his passion for education.”