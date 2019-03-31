  • KPIX 5On Air

Cesar Chavez Street, Fatal accident, Fatal collision, Fatal crash, SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person died in a vehicle collision early Sunday morning at Cesar Chavez and Vermont streets in San Francisco, police said.

The collision occurred at approximately 3:06 a.m. One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene and another occupant was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but may have been a result of racing.

