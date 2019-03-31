OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A person was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being struck by a BART train at the transit agency’s 19th Street station in Oakland, a BART spokesman said.

The person was hit by an SFO-bound westbound train at about 2:38 p.m., said BART spokesman Chris Filippi. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Filippi said.

There is no other information immediately available about the victim’s condition, or about how the victim ended up on the tracks, Filippi said.

BART trains experienced some delays while paramedics responded to the station, but trains were running normally again by 4:25 p.m., Filippi said.

