  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    4:00 PMPost Game Show
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Catholic Priest, Child Sexual Abuse, Crime, Hector David Mendoza-Vela, Priest Arrest, Priest Arrested, Priest Sex Abuse


FREMONT (CBS SF) — A Catholic priest has been arrested on suspicion of 30 counts of suspected child sexual abuse in Alameda County, authorities said Sunday.

The Rev. Hector David Mendoza-Vela, parochial administrator of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fremont, is in custody at Santa Rita Jail, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged abuse involved one victim age 14 or 15 over an 18-month period starting in 2016 when Mendoza-Vela was assigned to St. John the Baptist Church in San Lorenzo.

The abuse occurred in the victim’s home in unincorporated Hayward, sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

Authorities are unaware of any other child victims and the case has been referred to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Oakland Bishop Michael Barber said in a letter posted on the Corpus Christi Church website that the alleged behavior by Mendoza-Vela “is in clear violation of the Diocese’s code of conduct and the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.”

He said that while the allegations are being investigated Mendoza-Vela “may not present himself in public as a priest nor engage in any priestly ministry.”

Hector David Mendoza-Vela Mug

Rev. Hector David Mendoza-Vela. (Source: Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

Mendoza-Vela, 42, was born in El Salvador and came to the United States, where he is a legal resident, in 2008, according to a statement by the diocese. Ordained as a priest in 2013, he has served as parochial administrator at Corpus Christi since 2016.

Barber said in his letter he would appoint a temporary administrator for the parish as soon as possible.

“I ask you to join with me in prayers for all involved in this situation, but most especially anyone who has been harmed,” he wrote.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s