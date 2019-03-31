EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — A man was found dead on a San Pablo Avenue sidewalk in El Cerrito late Saturday night and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene at 11319 San Pablo Ave. at 11:19 p.m., El Cerrito police Lt. Lauren Caputo said. Officers arrived to find the victim, believed to be a transient, lying unconscious on the sidewalk with injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Caputo said homicide detectives are investigating, and the Contra Costa County coroner’s office will identify him. There are no suspects.

