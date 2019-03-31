



LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Los Angeles rapper and songwriter Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot and two others were injured outside of a clothing store in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

TMZ initially reported that the rapper, whose real name is Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was shot outside of his own clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood, south of Crenshaw, around 3:20 p.m.

Masses of people instantly took to social media to pay homage to the slain rapper as soon as news of the shooting surfaced, including Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Vallejo Grammy-winner H.E.R.

God please cover and restore @NipseyHussle right now!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 31, 2019

This is crazy…RIP Nipsey 😔❤️🙏🏽 — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) April 1, 2019

Asghedom’s 2018 album “Victory Lap” was nominated for a Grammy in 2019 for Best Rap Album.