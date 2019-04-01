OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A three-alarm fire raced through warehouse filled with building construction supplies in East Oakland on Monday morning, sending a massive plume of smoke that was visible over much of the Bay Area.

Officials said the fire erupted at the warehouse on the 2000 block of Solano Way near 19th Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m. The building is home to American Emperor Supply, a company that provides construction materials, and is well known for its massive “I (heart) My Oakland” sign.

The warehouse is located not far from BART tracks and Interstate 880. BART officials told KPIX 5 that service has not been impacted but are monitoring the fire.

Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Melinda Drayton said her firefighters were battling the blaze defensively from outside the building because of the risk of collapse, and were also making sure flames do not spread to the south to a building under construction at East 12th Street and 20th Avenue.

Oakland Police asisting with evacuations and traffic control at 1900 East 12th Street while the Oakland Fire Department puts the fire out. Working together. pic.twitter.com/TAZGik3HHn — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) April 1, 2019

She said no firefighters have been injured and “as far as we know, everyone is out of the building.”

Oakland police helped evacuate people from the first floor of the building.

The fire department is asking people to avoid the area because of the emergency response and poor air quality since the fire created a large plume of black smoke that was visible from much of the East Bay.