



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – After a GoFundMe fundraiser from opponents of a homeless navigation center along the San Francisco’s waterfront gained notoriety, supporters of the center launched their own fundraising campaign and have outraised the opponents by nearly double.

The navigation center supporters go by the name “SAFER Embarcadero For ALL,” a play on the opponents who call themselves “Safe Embarcadero for All.”

Opponents made headlines last week when their GoFundMe campaign, which raises funds for a lawyer to potentially fight the proposed shelter on a Port of San Francisco parking lot near the Bay Bridge, raised tens of thousands of dollars, including from an anonymous donor who put up $10,000.

In response, backers of the navigation center created their own fundraiser, with proceeds going to the Coalition on Homelessness.

As of Monday morning, opponents have raised $80,000 of their $100,000 goal, after nearly two weeks of fundraising. By comparison, the supporters raised $145,000 of their $175,000 goal in three days.

The SAFER Embarcadero For ALL fundraiser has even garnered the support of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, who have both made five-figure donations.

Join me in supporting @TheCoalitionSF and @fbach4 and @LondonBreed in building a new navigation center in San Francisco on the Embarcadero. Homelessness is our number crisis and it requires all of our attention and resources. https://t.co/hY6KxeT5D9 — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) March 29, 2019

The team at GoFundMe has also joined the supporters cause, donating $5,000.

According to Mayor London Breed’s office, the proposed center would feature 200 beds, provide health and housing services, round the clock stays and allow pets and partners. Breed hopes to open the center by summer.