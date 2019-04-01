YOUNTVILLE (CBS SF) – Three people were injured when a hot air balloon hit a power line near Yountville Monday morning, a Cal Fire captain said.

One person suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital by helicopter and two people who suffered minor to moderate injuries went to a hospital by ambulance, Capt. Aaron Loscar said.

The incident happened around 8:10 a.m. in the area of Ragatz Lane and Washington Street, Loscar said.

The Napa County Sheriff’s office also responded to the incident, sheriff’s spokesman Henry Wofford said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.