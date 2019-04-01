Filed Under:Los Angeles, Memorial, Nipsey Hussle, Stabbing


HYDE PARK (CBSLA) – A crowd of hundreds of people who amassed in front of The Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles to pay their respects to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle Monday night stampeded from the scene after a stabbing, police said.

The peaceful vigil turned chaotic near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue when people began scattering across the packed parking lot. Mourners had gathered since the Grammy-nominated rapper was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

Sky9 was over the scene as fans brought candles, flowers, posters and items of clothing to pay their respects to the 33-year-old rapper around 8 p.m. Monday. At some point, a stabbing occurred.

At least six people were stabbed and multiple people were trampled in the stampede, according to Los Angeles police.

