



(CBSLA) – A crowd of hundreds of people who amassed in front of The Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles to pay their respects to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle Monday night stampeded from the scene after a stabbing, police said.

The peaceful vigil turned chaotic near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue when people began scattering across the packed parking lot. Mourners had gathered since the Grammy-nominated rapper was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

Sky9 was over the scene as fans brought candles, flowers, posters and items of clothing to pay their respects to the 33-year-old rapper around 8 p.m. Monday. At some point, a stabbing occurred.

A look at what’s left behind at the site of a vigil for #NipseyHussle. Police say at least six people were stabbed. @LAPDHQ making progress in getting crowd to disperse at #Crenshaw and Slauson @CBSLA #CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/6voFBJlYOy — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) April 2, 2019

At least six people were stabbed and multiple people were trampled in the stampede, according to Los Angeles police.

>>Get more coverage at CBS Los Angeles