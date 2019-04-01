



SAUSALITO (KPIX 5) — A neighborhood in Sausalito hit hard by a monster mudslide six weeks ago is slowly getting back to normal.

A portion of Crescent Avenue remains closed, but Sausalito Boulevard was just reopened Monday.

Since Valentine’s Day, homeowners effected by the mudslide have been trying to rebuild their lives. Six homes were red tagged, forcing homeowners including Paul Basco out of his house.

Basco was one of the lucky ones. Two weeks after the slide, he was cleared to go back home.

His neighbor hasn’t been as lucky; their home is still red tagged. The driveway leading up to the front door was completely washed away in the river of debris. But there were hopeful signs that the rebuilding has made progress as the city reopened Sausalito Boulevard, which runs right in front of the red-tagged home.

Neighbor Titia Heynneman was thrilled to see the street reopened.

“It’s wonderful what they’ve done here it’s tremendous,” said Heynneman.

For the first time since the February slide, area residents were able to walk on this portion Sausalito Boulevard and see the damage from above first hand. Basco says by just looking at the hillside, he’s confident his home is no longer in danger.

“I don’t see the drainage on my property like she saw on hers, and I have bed rock. She had top soil,” said Basco.

A declaration of local emergency is still in effect for Sausalito. And with the rain once again in the forecast this week, some homeowners were still nervous about what could happen.

“Of course, we all are. But it will be a light rain and no wind, so we just hope for the best,” said Heynneman.

Residents in the area would like to see the debris removed, but one of the biggest obstacles has the lack of dry weather. Crews are looking for a forecast of no rain for at least a week before they start working to clear the hillside.