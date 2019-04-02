  • KPIX 5On Air

BAY POINT (CBS SF) — Investigators said no signs of foul play were found during the autopsy of a 27-year-old transient woman found on a sidewalk in Bay Point on Sunday afternoon.

Chanin Andersen’s death was first reported around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Suisun and North Broadway avenues when multiple callers notified emergency crews of a woman on the ground.

The official cause of death for Andersen has not yet been determined, and officials with the Contra Costa County coroner’s office said on Tuesday afternoon that they’re waiting for the results of a toxicology report.

While it was initially investigated as a homicide, sheriff’s deputies now say the death is just suspicious.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call deputies at (925) 313-2600.

