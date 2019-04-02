DIXON (CBS SF/AP) — Dixon High School students were in mourning Tuesday after two students were electrocuted while trying to rescue a dog from an irrigation canal near an orchard, authorities said.

On the Dixon High School facebook page, school officials said counselors would be on campus to help students deal with the loss.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write this post,” Dixon High principal Stephanie Marquez wrote. “Today, two of our students passed away after a tragic accident. While we are not at liberty to discuss details or specifics, we are absolutely here to support all of our students.”

The incident took place around 4:15 p.m. on Monday along an irrigation canal on Dixon Ave. West.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said the boys walked a canal to save the dog and one of them apparently touched an electrified gate. The California Highway Patrol said first responders found the teens in a nearby field. It is unclear who pulled them from the water.

Both victims were transported to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center where they died. Their names have not yet been released as the coroner’s office notifies next of kin.

The sheriff’s office said the dog survived.