LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man suspected of gunning down musician Nipsey Hussle over a personal dispute has been captured in the Bellflower area of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told CBS2 that 29-year-old Eric Holder was caught by deputies sometime before 1:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Artesia Boulevard. Los Angeles police responded to the scene and confirmed the man arrested was indeed Holder.

Eric Holder, suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting (CBSLA)

Hussle, 33, was killed in a triple-shooting Sunday afternoon in a South Los Angeles which left two other men wounded.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters Tuesday that Holder, a gang member, approached Hussle and the other men he was with several times Sunday and spoke with them. Holder then returned with a handgun and opened fire.

On Monday night, more than a dozen people were injured when the crowd at a memorial for Hussle stampeded from the area in South Central Los Angeles after a fight broke out.

