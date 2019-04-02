



(CBSLA) – A man suspected of gunning down musician Nipsey Hussle over a personal dispute has been captured in the Bellflower area of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told CBS2 that 29-year-old Eric Holder was caught by deputies sometime before 1:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Artesia Boulevard. Los Angeles police responded to the scene and confirmed the man arrested was indeed Holder.

Hussle, 33, was killed in a triple-shooting Sunday afternoon in a South Los Angeles which left two other men wounded.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters Tuesday that Holder, a gang member, approached Hussle and the other men he was with several times Sunday and spoke with them. Holder then returned with a handgun and opened fire.

On Monday night, more than a dozen people were injured when the crowd at a memorial for Hussle stampeded from the area in South Central Los Angeles after a fight broke out.

>>Get more coverage at CBS Los Angeles