  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, London Breed, Lori Lightfoot, Mayor, Mayoral Election, San Francisco News


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco mayor London Breed congratulated Lori Lightfoot, the newly elected mayor of Chicago, on her historic win on Tuesday. Lightfoot is the first black female and the first openly gay woman to run the city.

“I want to congratulate Lori Lightfoot on her election as Mayor of Chicago. Both the black community and LGBT community can be proud of her history-making victory tonight,” Breed said in a statement.

READ MORE: CBS Chicago 

“All across our country, more and more black women are showing what they can do in positions of leadership, and each of us who is elected opens the door for even more young girls and boys to follow in our paths. I’m excited what this election means for the people of Chicago and I want to wish the new Mayor of Chicago luck as she takes office,” she finished.

Lightfoot won in a landslide victory against opponent Toni Preckwinkl.

Breed was the first black woman to be elected mayor of San Francisco last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s