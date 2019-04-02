



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco mayor London Breed congratulated Lori Lightfoot, the newly elected mayor of Chicago, on her historic win on Tuesday. Lightfoot is the first black female and the first openly gay woman to run the city.

“I want to congratulate Lori Lightfoot on her election as Mayor of Chicago. Both the black community and LGBT community can be proud of her history-making victory tonight,” Breed said in a statement.

“All across our country, more and more black women are showing what they can do in positions of leadership, and each of us who is elected opens the door for even more young girls and boys to follow in our paths. I’m excited what this election means for the people of Chicago and I want to wish the new Mayor of Chicago luck as she takes office,” she finished.

Lightfoot won in a landslide victory against opponent Toni Preckwinkl.

Breed was the first black woman to be elected mayor of San Francisco last year.