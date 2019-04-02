MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – Morgan Hill police are searching for a woman who tried to rob a Starbucks drive-thru cashier at gunpoint early Friday morning.

A woman placed an order at the drive-thru at 6 a.m. at 1041 Cochrane Road and demanded the cashier give her money when she drove up to the pickup window, according to police.

She then removed a black semi-automatic handgun from her waist and pointed it at the victim, but the cashier was able to quickly back away from the window, police said.

No one was injured and the woman drove away in a silver or gold SUV. The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman with a medium build, a dark, hooded sweatshirt, a red baseball cap, a double-piercing above her left eye and a mole or tattoo under her right eye.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call Sgt. Bill Norman at (669) 253-4982.

