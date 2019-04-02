



PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — For the second time in less than a month, Pittsburg police found themselves Tuesday investigating a domestic dispute that has ended in deadly violence.

Pittsburg officers responded to a residence on Beechwood Court late Monday afternoon to investigate a report of a stabbing inside a home.

Arriving officers discovered an adult female suffering from stab wounds to her upper body. She was transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek where she later died.

During the investigation, it was learned that two family members had engaged in an argument inside the residence. During the argument, a male family member became enraged and stabbed the woman several times before other family members could intervene.

The suspect — whose identity has not been released — was arrested at the scene. The identity of the victim also has not been released.

It was the city’s second homicide of the year — both have involved domestic violence.

Last Friday, the wife of Pittsburg school principal Paul Shatswell was charged with murder after he was fatally shot in the head also during a domestic dispute.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said 39-year-old Maria Vides been charged in the death of her husband after he lingered in a coma for several days before dying.

Shatswell was the principal of the Pittsburg Unified School District’s adult education program.

Vides, who allegedly shot her husband in head with handgun on March 16th, had been accused of attempted murder with special enhancements for causing brain injury and using a firearm, according to Contra Costa County prosecutors.

Those charges have now been upgraded to murder. She was being held on $2,070,000 bail.

Shatwell was the father of eight children ranging in age from 5 to 29, according to the school district. He previously served as a reserve deputy sheriff for Contra Costa County, along with roles in finance, counseling and educational administration.