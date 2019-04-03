PLEASANT HILL (KPIX 5) — A new report is out that says a number of Bay Area bridges and freeway overpasses are in need of repair, even though they’re not actually dangerous. They’re being labeled “structurally deficient.”

The overpass on 680 and Monument Boulevard in Pleasant Hill is listed in the report as the most heavily-traveled structurally deficient bridge in the Bay Area and is ranked 19th in the entire state.

“Structurally deficient means that one element of the bridge does not get a sufficient rating on the federal rating system,” explained John Goodwin, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

That means some part of the bridge–perhaps its deck, support structure, or even drainage culverts–was evaluated as less than 5 out of 9 in its condition. Goodwin says the data comes from inspections submitted to the Federal Highway Administration.

But the new report comes from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, a Washington DC industry group which—not surprisingly—advocates for more government funding of road projects.

“These bridges are not unsafe,” said ARTBA Chief Economist, Dr. Alison Black. “But they are bridges that need to be repaired.”

But Goodwin said, “We respect the work that they do but by the same token, we should not be alarmed because the fact is that bridges all over the country are getting better all the time.”

In fact, he says the report is really a good news story; in 2010, the Bay Area ranked dead last with more than 30 percent of its bridges considered deficient. Now, that number is only 7 percent and California is 28th in the country.

“We’re in the middle of the pack, and hopefully we’ll be the leaders of the pack before long!” said Goodwin.

The MTC spokesman says the SB-1 gas tax funds are expected to have a major impact on improving and repairing bridges throughout the Bay Area.