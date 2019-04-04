ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Investigators discovered a dead body near Veterans Memorial Park in Alameda on Thursday afternoon after emergency crews put out a brush fire at the location.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Alameda County firefighters responded to the area after receiving reports of a brush fire and a possible body burning. Police said passersby were able to put out the flames, which did not appear to do much damage to the surrounding bushes.

Then, investigators on the scene found the body.

Earlier this afternoon officers responded to a report of a brush fire near Veterans Memorial Park. Upon arrival, officers located a body within the burned vegetation. The manner of death is under investigation and further details will be released as the investigation allows. pic.twitter.com/1RgiPGdZ01 — AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) April 5, 2019

No other details were immediately available.

Investigators said they will be on the scene for the next several hours to identify the person and the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest updates and information.