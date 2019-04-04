Comments
ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Investigators discovered a dead body near Veterans Memorial Park in Alameda on Thursday afternoon after emergency crews put out a brush fire at the location.
Around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Alameda County firefighters responded to the area after receiving reports of a brush fire and a possible body burning. Police said passersby were able to put out the flames, which did not appear to do much damage to the surrounding bushes.
Then, investigators on the scene found the body.
No other details were immediately available.
Investigators said they will be on the scene for the next several hours to identify the person and the cause of death.
