



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police made 70 arrests after concluding a daylong fugitive recovery operation in the Tenderloin on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Tenderloin Station officers led the operation with help from the San Francisco Sheriff’s Deputies, State Parole Agents and officers from the Southern Police Station.

Police said no officers had to use force in any of the 70 arrests and no suspects or officers were injured.

67 of the 70 arrested were booked into San Francisco County Jail and 3 were admitted to hospitals for medical care. 50 suspects were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants issued by several Bay Area counties.

Police said the operation is the latest effort by Tenderloin police to reduce crime with the specific goal of creating a safer community for the approximately 4,000 children who attend schools in the district.

“The well being of these children [is] a major factor in the Department’s commitment to removing this criminal element from the streets and sidewalks these children travel to and from school,” police said in a press release.

The entire list of names and charges for the 70 arrested can be read here..