SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A 21-year-old man was arrested last week for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of girls during a swim meet at Santa Cruz High School, police reported Thursday.

School staff saw Marc Lawrence filming girls on the pool deck from inside a portable toilet on March 28, according to police.

Coaches and the school’s athletic director immediately notified police, who arrived and detained Lawrence. An investigation found he had allegedly filmed girls in several public areas throughout Santa Cruz.

Police said that Lawrence has been charged with child annoying, trespassing on school grounds, disorderly conduct and loitering in a public restroom and that the charges may change if officers identify additional victims.

Anyone who believes they may have been filmed by Lawrence is asked to call police at (831) 420-5839, or anonymously at (831) 420-5995.

