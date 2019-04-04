Filed Under:Auburn, Auburn police, Good Deed, Good Samaritan, money found


AUBURN (CBS13) — A large amount of cash has been returned to its rightful owner after a Good Samaritan turned it into the police Wednesday, according to CBS Sacramento.

Auburn police say a man reported losing a large amount of cash that he had set on his tire and forgot about before driving off. The report came into the Placer County Sheriff’s Office around 2:20 p.m.

Approximately 20 minutes later, Jill James came into the Auburn Police Department and turned in over $14,000 in cash. Police were able to confirm this was the money that was reported missing to the sheriff’s office and returned it to the man.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s