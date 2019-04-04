BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Police investigating a 911 call of shots being fired early Thursday discovered a car crashed into a wall with three suspects inside armed with a gun and carrying Halloween masks, authorities said.

The incident took place at Oak St. and Lott Dr.

As officers arrived, they saw one of the suspects flee the accident scene. A foot chase ensued and the suspect was quickly taken into custody with the help of a k-9 officer.

The two other suspects were injured and trapped in the vehicle. They were freed using the Jaws of Life, taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A gun was found in some bushes nearby and Halloween masks were discovered in the back of the car.

The three suspects were arrested, but the charges and their identities were not available. The incident remains under investigation.