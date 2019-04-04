SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Three Vallejo residents are in custody after allegedly following a couple from a casino in San Pablo and then robbing them at gunpoint in South San Francisco last weekend, prosecutors said Thursday.

James Brisker IV, 26, Eric Hamilton, 31, and Jaymon Matthews, 24, all pleaded not guilty Wednesday to robbery charges for the case that was reported Sunday by a husband and wife in their 60s, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

The couple had been driving home to South San Francisco after winning money at the San Pablo Lytton Casino and the trio followed them. When the victims stopped their car at a Walgreens pharmacy on Westborough Boulevard, the suspects pulled their vehicle behind it and blocked them in, prosecutors said.

Brisker allegedly approached the wife, put a gun to her head and demanded all her money, while Matthews confronted the husband and demanded his money. The wife tried to get out of the vehicle but Brisker pushed her back and the suspects stole her purse and $400 from the husband, prosecutors said.

The trio then fled with Hamilton behind the wheel, but the victims called 911 and provided the vehicle’s license plate and description, helping a Daly City police officer to stop it minutes later on northbound Interstate Highway 280, prosecutors said.

The three were arrested and officers recovered the wife’s purse that contained $2,000 in cash. While being booked, authorities also found cash in Matthews’ underwear, according to the district attorney’s office.

Brisker, Hamilton and Matthews all remain in custody and are set to return to court on April 16 for a preliminary hearing.