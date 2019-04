SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — A big rig crash and fire forced the closure of all northbound lanes of Highway 101 early Friday near the Robin Williams tunnel in Sausalito, the California Highway Patrol said.

Northbound commuters can go across the Golden Gate Bridge, but will then be diverted through Sausalito.

No immediate word of injuries suffered in the crash.

The CHP said there was no estimated time for re-opening the lanes.