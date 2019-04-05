  • KPIX 5On Air

By Len Ramirez
Filed Under:Bud Winter Field, History, Olympics, Parking lot, San Jose, San Jose State University

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The days are numbered for a piece of South Bay Olympic history as the San Jose State University track that once played a role in the black civil rights movement is set to be demolished.

Bud Winter Field is where Olympic athletes Tommy Smith and John Carlos trained and formulated ideas that culminated with the black power salute at the 1968 Olympics.

A group tried to save the track, but couldn’t raise enough funds. They believe its historical value should be preserved.

Instead, new plans call for a four story parking garage with a small sports field and jogging path.

