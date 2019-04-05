



RICHMOND (CBS SF) — CHP have issued a severe traffic alert Friday afternoon for the eastbound direction of the Richmond San Rafael Bridge after emergency roadwork forced the closure of the right lanes and shoulder, according to authorities.

The alert was issued shortly after 2 p.m. by CHP. According to information posted on the CHP dispatch communication website, there were reports of concrete and debris in the right lane of the bridge, as well as exposed rebar.

The #3 and #4 lanes and shoulder were blocked for the roadwork. As of 2:40 p.m., Caltrans inspectors had arrived at the location to survey the situation. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

There was no specific word on what the work being done was or if the work was related to previous problems on the span due to chunks of falling concrete onto the lower deck of the bridge in February.

Since the February incident, highway work crews have closed lanes of the bridge in both directions for planned work to replace dozens of expansion joints.