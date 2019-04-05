SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The fatal officer-involved shooting of a 24-year-old woman following a high-speed chase on Christmas morning was justified, the Santa Clara District Attorney’s office ruled Friday.

Jennifer Vazquez was fatally shot after she led police on a high-speed chase in the early hours of Dec. 25 and then tried to smash the stolen car she was driving out of a phalanx of patrol cars, endangering the officers.

Police mistakenly believed that Vazquez had just been involved with a drive-by shooting before engaging in the pursuit.

“Nothing Jennifer Vazquez did on December 25, 2018, dispelled the reasonable suspicion that she was exactly who the police were looking for, an armed fleeing felon who had just shot two people and may have shot a third two hours earlier, ” wrote Prosecutor David Boyd.

“Even after the crash,” he continued. “Vazquez’s behavior revealed to a reasonable observer that she was not going to be arrested – no matter what law enforcement would do – and that she was going to use the car in order to escape with no regard for the safety of others.”

By law, the District Attorney’s Office investigates all fatal law enforcement encounters to determine if the lethal force was legal.

The shooting came as police were investigating a shooting of two people at Story Rd. and Clemence Ave. While the call was unfolding, a bystander told an officer that the vehicle involved in the shooting was leaving the area, yelling, “That way! They shot!” pointing southbound on Clemence Ave.

Looking in the direction indicated by the witness, the officer saw a Toyota Camry turning from Clemence Ave. onto Owsley Ave. Police followed the Camry and determined it was reported stolen.

When they attempted to stop the car, the driver refused to yield and led police on a high-speed, nine-mile chase – at one point driving against traffic without the headlights on. During the chase, police were told that there was another shotgun shooting relatively close to the drive-by two hours before.

The Camry finally crashed at Leigh and Fruitdale avenues and was quickly surrounded by police cars. Boxed in and ordered to get out of the car by armed officers, the driver refused to surrender. She attempted to smash her way out with the car.

When it looked as though the dangerous felon was about to escape and potentially strike an officer, four officers fired their service weapons multiple times, fatally wounding Vazquez. The incident was captured on body-worn cameras.

It was only determined later that day the Camry was not involved in the drive-by shooting.

Police found burglary tools and methamphetamine in Vazquez’s clothing. An autopsy showed that she had methamphetamine and amphetamine in her blood. Vazquez, who had an active warrant for methamphetamine possession, was convicted of fleeing from police in a stolen car in 2014.

Linda Carmona-Bruno — a passenger in the car — was also injured by police gunfire and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

\