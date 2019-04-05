MILL VALLEY (KPIX 5) – Firefighters made an eerie discovery as crews pulled up the wreckage from a deadly crash in Marin County Friday.

Fire crews say the stretch of road on Mount Tamalpais is dangerous. There have been two fatal accidents in the last two weeks and the latest wreckage landed on top of old wreckage that has been sitting there since the early 2000’s

Crews just lifted up the wreckage from the Thursday’s fatal crash site, which happened to land right on top of old the wreckage that had been left there for roughly 15 years.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Pierce says it may just be coincidence but he says there’s no coincidence that drivers crash and most often lose their lives on Ridgecrest Boulevard.

“It’s a dangerous stretch of road, if you’re going to drive up there, you need to be aware,” Pierce said.

The fatal accident from Thursday killed a 53-year-old man from Inverness and inured his 13-year-old son as both of them were ejected from the car.

On March 23, a similar scenario as a car tumbled nearly 600 feet down an embankment in the same area. While the cause of the crash may vary, Pierce says there’s usually a common denominator.

“Speed most of the time is a factor,” said Pierce.

Most of This stretch of Ridgecrest Boulevard doesn’t have any guard rails. Firefighters say once you go off the road cars usually roll down an embankment for roughly 600 feet.

“When you’re not used to the road not familiar with the road, when that happens the consequences are grave rather than going of the road and hitting another car or a guard rail you’re looking at traveling long distances through tree and hillsides that have no forgiveness,” said Pierce.