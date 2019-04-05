



MOUNT DIABLO (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder is opening the summit of Mt. Diablo to couples for destination weddings on one day only at the end of May.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 24, the clerk will offer a total of 16 appointments, and county staff say that last year’s event booked up quickly.

Weddings will be performed on the observation deck, from which San Francisco and the Sierra foothills can be seen on a clear day.

“We’re excited to once again offer this opportunity for couples to be married at this historic and beautiful location,” Clerk-Recorder Joe Canciamilla said Thursday in a news release. “Couples can experience their special day with a spectacular view of the entire Bay Area.”

For more information about how to book an appointment, people can go to https://www.ccclerkrec.us/destination-weddings. The fee for the marriage ceremony is $60 and a marriage license can be obtained for $86.

