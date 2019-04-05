SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A San Jose basketball coach has been arrested for alleged sexual assault on a minor, according to police.

The San Jose Police Department received information that Keiser sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl on multiple occasions over a one year period ending in March of 2019.

Keiser is a National Junior Basketball Coach in the Almaden area of San Jose, according to police. He has been booked into the Santa Clara County jail on three felony charges.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Frank Montoya of the San Jose Police Department at (408) 537-1382.