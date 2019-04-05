SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A fire that broke out Thursday night at an apartment complex in Santa Rosa has temporarily displaced approximately 140 residents, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The fire was first reported Thursday at 6:52 p.m. at the Nueva Vista Apartments at 1333 West Steele Lane.

Firefighters responded to the scene to find fire coming from apartments on the second and third floors of the building and people trying to escape the smoke and flames by evacuating onto balconies and carport roofs.

Firefighters were able to assist in evacuating the residents from the building as additional crews began fighting the blaze.

*Two Alarm Structure Fire -1333 Steele Lane – Nueva Vista Apartments*

At 6:52PM this evening, Santa Rosa Firefighters responded to a working structure fire on the 2nd floor of a three story building. Multiple rescues were made. pic.twitter.com/iqIo1qzRE6 — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) April 5, 2019

Crews were able to put out the fire in about 40 minutes.

An apartment on the second floor, where the fire is believed to have started, and an apartment on the third floor sustained major fire damage.

There was heavy smoke damage to the second and third floors of the building.

Firefighters reported Thursday night there were a few minor injuries due to the fire, but no one was transported to the hospital.

There were no fatalities.

The utilities were shut off to two buildings at the complex due to the fire.

The damage due to the fire is estimated to be approximately $500,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting in helping some of the displaced residence find temporary shelter.

