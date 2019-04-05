



(CBS SF / CNN) — It wasn’t a pledge or a promise, but Kamala Harris on Friday heartily embraced the idea of choosing a female vice president to create an all-woman ticket in her quest for the White House.

“Wouldn’t that be fabulous?” the California Democratic senator told the Rev. Mark Thompson on SiriusXM’s Make It Plain with Mark Thompson. When asked whether America is ready for that, Harris demurred. “We’ll see if it happens,” she replied.

Just a few years ago, when Hillary Clinton made history as the first female presidential nominee of a major party, the idea of two women on the ticket seemed unthinkable. During her long and arduous campaign, Clinton most often confronted the question of whether America was ready for a female president.

The six women running in this crowded field — Harris, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and spiritual author Marianne Williamson — still face that question.

But in this historic moment — fueled by the #MeToo movement and a growing culture of female empowerment — the notion doesn’t seem quite so far-fetched.

It’s a particularly good talking point for Harris, whose advisers believe that her path to Democratic nomination hinges on her ability to consolidate support among women and black voters.

In her case, celebrating the idea of a two-women ticket is good politics. Or in her words: fabulous.

