PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – A 48-year-old man suspected in a fatal stabbing was tracked down and arrested at a Knightsen home early Friday morning, according to Pittsburg police.

The man, Jimmy Lee Biles Jr., 48, is suspected of stabbing another man multiple times about 9 p.m. Thursday at a home on Hermosa Avenue in Pittsburg.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, whose name and age were not released, outside with stab wounds to his upper body, according to Pittsburg police.

The man was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, where he died, police said.

Witnesses told police that the suspect fled in a white, four-door sedan that officers were able to track to Knightsen with the help of Pittsburg’s surveillance camera system and Contra Costa County’s Freeway Security Network.

Police didn’t give a possible motive for the attack and said they don’t know what kind of relationship, if any, Biles might have had with the victim.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pittsburg police at (925) 252-4040.

