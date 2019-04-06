DALY CITY (CBS SF) – One person was arrested, and a man was hospitalized after an ‘altercation’ at the Daly City BART station on Saturday night, according to police.

According to a BART spokesperson, the victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury.

There are unconfirmed reports the victim was stabbed.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m., at the Daly City station near Niantic and John Daly Boulevard.

One woman told KPIX that safety is always on her mind when she rides BART.

“Riding BART can be scary at times, I ride everyday and tell my kids to stay close to me,” said rider Ebony Manion.

Trains were not stopping at the station due to police activity for several minutes.

Normal service resumed around 9:15 p.m.