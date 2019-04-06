Director, choreographer and performer Deb Slater talks to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about ‘Sleepwatchers,’ presented by Deborah Slater Dance Company.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.