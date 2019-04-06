  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMPost Game Show
    9:00 PMFriends
    9:30 PMFriends
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Saturday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dance, entertainment

Director, choreographer and performer Deb Slater talks to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about ‘Sleepwatchers,’ presented by Deborah Slater Dance Company.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s