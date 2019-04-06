Ella Derschowitz talks to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about her role in Aurora Theatre’s new play, ‘Actually’ which takes on justice in the era of race and gender politics on college campuses.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.