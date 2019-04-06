  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Aurora Theatre, Bay Area Focus, entertainment

Ella Derschowitz talks to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about her role in Aurora Theatre’s new play, ‘Actually’ which takes on justice in the era of race and gender politics on college campuses.

