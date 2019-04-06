ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old driver suffered significant head injuries after he lost control of his car and it hit a tree and then flipped early Saturday in Rohnert Park, police said.

The man, a resident of Rohnert Park, was driving a Subaru wagon at high speeds southbound on Camino Colegio Drive at Magnolia Avenue about 12:40 a.m., according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The driver apparently lost control and the vehicle went onto the center island, ramming a tree on the front driver’s side. The impact caused the Subaru to flip onto its roof and come to rest in the northbound lanes, police said.

It appeared the driver was not wearing a seat belt and he was thrown into the passenger-side window. There were signs that the driver may have been under the influence at the time of the collision and an investigation is underway, police said.

The man’s name was not released. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2600.

