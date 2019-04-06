ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A security guard was arrested for being in possession of narcotics and a loaded firearm after reporting a suspicious person in Rohnert Park on Saturday morning, according to police.

At 12:15 a.m., the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety received a call from a security guard working on the 400 block of Southwest Blvd. reporting a suspicious person causing a disturbance.

The guard said a male adult was threatening him. When officers arrived, they contacted the guard, 33-year-old John Collins of Oakland, and the man whom Collins claimed to have threatened him.

Upon further investigation, officers noticed what appeared to be cocaine on a tray on the passenger side seat of Collins’s car. Collins was detained after police searched the car and found the suspected narcotics.

Collins was detained and upon further search of his vehicle, officers also recovered a loaded handgun as well as additional narcotics. Two additional loaded magazines for the weapon were also found.

Police said the gun was not registered to Collins nor did he have a permit to carry it. Collins was arrested for possession of narcotics, being in possession of a loaded firearm while possessing narcotics and possessing a loaded, concealed firearm.

Collins was booked into Sonoma County Jail, where he is being held on $10,000 bail. The other man was released after officers concluded their investigation.