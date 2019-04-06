  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Bay Area Focus, Chocolate, food, SF International Chocolate Salon

Wendy Lieu, CEO of Socola Chocolatier brings delicious samples to the set and talks to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about the San Francisco International Chocolate Salon.

