BERKELEY (KPIX) – Students living in an all-female dormitory at University of California at Berkeley say they are living in deplorable conditions and they have had enough.

Stern Hall is the campus’s only all-female dormitory and residents say there is rarely hot water, washing machines are broken, and the rooms are infested with mice and bed bugs.

The women say it isn’t fair they are paying the same amount as other students, who get newer and better residence halls, while theirs is clearly falling apart.

“I think it’s ridiculous that we’re spending $17,000 a year to put up with the living conditions, like the mice and the bed bugs and then, not enough help from maintenance,” said Freshman student Jaden Sanders.

Cal sent KPIX a statement from university spokesman Dan Mogulof saying in part, “We understand how distressing that can be. We’re working to address this issue, and pest control and housing facilities staff are treating and cleaning impacted areas.”