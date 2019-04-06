  • KPIX 5On Air

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A 47-year-old woman and her 3-year-old child were hospitalized Friday after being attacked by three dogs in Vallejo.

Vallejo police officers responded Friday at 5:32 p.m. to a residence in the 500 block of Locust Drive on a report of a woman and a child being attacked by three dogs.

Responding officers located the woman and child in the back yard being attacked by the dogs. The officers were able to separate the dogs from the victims by using pepper spray and physical force.

The dogs, identified as pit bull terriers, each weighed approximately 40 to 50 pounds, police said.

Both victims suffered major injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Officers were able to contain the dogs until Solano County Animal Control took custody of the animals.

Police said the dogs were under the care and control of the victim at the time of the incident.

