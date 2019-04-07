NOVATO (CBS SF) – Two men are dead after a pick-up truck crashed into a tree in unincorporated Marin County near Novato on Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision occurred just after 9 p.m. on Novato Boulevard, to the west of Novato. Witnesses said the pickup crashed into a tree, and emergency crews needed to extricate both.

According to the CHP, the driver and passenger – both men – were pronounced dead at the scene. A dog that was riding in the bed of the truck was found dead nearby. The roadway closed until 2 a.m. Saturday as officers investigated the crash.

The CHP said an initial investigation showed the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control and crashed.

Neither men was identified pending notification of next-of-kin.

The CHP didn’t say if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office, along with Novato Fire Protection District and Marin County Fire department crews also assisted in rescue efforts.

